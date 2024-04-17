Celeb squatters: Jay Leno, RHOC star Noella Bergener, other stars who formerly lived rent-free

You may have heard of high-value homes and properties belonging to celebrities being taken over by squatters, but did you know that a handful of celebs used to be squatters themselves?

Several celebrities have openly spoken about, or in certain cases been caught, squatting in the past.

These celebrities formerly lived rent free in someone else's home.

Jay Leno has spoken on many occasions about spending the night in open houses when he first moved to Los Angeles.

During a March 2023 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson asked Leno if it was true that he used to sleep in open houses.

"Well, you can't do that anymore," Leno said, to which Clarkson replied with a chuckle, "I don’t think you were supposed to do it before."

Leno went on to say that this was something that he did upon his move to L.A., also saying that his car was another place he'd cozy up for the night.

"Every house has an alarm system now, but when I first came to L.A., the first thing I did was buy a car," Leno told Clarkson.

He went on to say that he would go to open houses, look around the house, and when the real estate agent left, he would shut the front door and hide in a closet until they locked up and left.

"I would live in the house for three or four days," he said.

Leno mentioned that he "never broke anything" and "always made the bed" in the rooms where he slept.

He also told the story of the one time he got caught during a showing of a home he was sleeping in, which happened to be owned by one of the Beach Boys.

"You saved a fortune in rent," Leno exclaimed during the interview.

"I think it's called squatting," Clarkson said through laughs.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star talked to US Weekly in January 2022 about the rough financial situation she was in after her divorce with James Bergener that made her a squatter.

"He cut off my credit cards [and they] have not been turned back on. I have access to one singular credit card," Noella told the outlet in January 2022. "It’s a number that’s through Instacart at Amazon. We’re just buying everything we can through Amazon, like stocking up on, like, a year’s worth of diapers."

"He could shut it off at any moment. Then I literally would have to look at some serious options. There’s been no changes in the finances. He’s not paid rent," she continued. "We’re currently squatting in our 10,000-square-foot mansion, which is very eerie."

"I hate this. I’ve never gone [in] my life without paying a bill. So, to feel like I’m just constantly apologizing to our property manager – and they have been so amazing and very understanding – but I understand we have an obligation and that he’s run from them is icky," the reality star explained.

Now, she is engaged to Bobby Schubenski, co-owner of Blackcraft Cult.

Joe Strummer was a British musician and the leading man in the band The Clash.

Strummer squatted in many homes throughout his life. In fact, his first band, the 101'ers, was named after a home they squatted in, 101 Walterton Road, according to The Guardian.

Strummer died on Dec. 22, 2002.

Adam Fleischman, Umami Burger founder and a former winner and judge on "Iron Chief," was accused by an older woman of living in her home without paying rent.

A handyman named Flash Shelton, who has dedicated himself to helping get rid of squatters in people's homes, helped the woman remove the TV star from her residence.

"I basically used the civil process against him," Flash Shelton told Fox News.

"I haven’t paid rent because intentionally she wouldn’t provide keys or an agreement, etc., etc.," the former Iron Chef judge previously told Fox News in a text. "Landlords or those renting a room have responsibilities."

Shelton went through a series of steps to remove the "Iron Chef" personality from the property, where he admitted to not paying rent but insisted on contributing to utilities and "house expenses."

"All the police are doing is saying you can't lock them out, and people are just taking it for that word," Shelton said. "The truth is you can, but the squatters can take you to civil court."

He added, "The police cannot stop you from locking them out."

Shelton said that he told Fleischman he had three days to leave the home or else he'd be locked out of the space. It was four days before he left.