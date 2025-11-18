Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas melt fans' hearts with photo of 'the first time we met'

Hollywood couple celebrates 25 years of marriage with romantic Instagram post featuring wedding photos

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of November 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating 25 years of love with her husband.

The 56-year-old "The Legend of Zorro" star shared a series of photos of her and her husband, actor Michael Douglas, over the years, including a few of them on their wedding day.

"25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle," the actress captioned the Instagram post. "The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can. I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart♥️"

The second photo in the slideshow featured the actress gazing at Douglas as they sat next to each other at an event. The words, "The first time we met, my gaze..." were written above the photo.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas sitting next to each other at dinner at the Deauville Festival in France in 1998

Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her looking at Douglas on the night they met. (Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES INSISTS HER THREE-COUNTRY PROPERTY PORTFOLIO ISN’T 'EXCESSIVE'

Fans of the Hollywood power couple celebrated the milestone anniversary, taking to the comments section to wish them many more happy years together.

"Happy Anniversary to the two of you I wish you both many more blessed years together.🍾👍," one fan wrote. Another added, "Beautiful couple. Happy anniversary!'

A third fan chimed in with, "If I don't get a love like that, I don't want anything😍😍."

Douglas and Zeta-Jones first met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France. They were engaged one year later in December 1999, and tied the knot in November 2000.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas now and then split

The couple met in France in 1998 and tied the knot in November 2000. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival; Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Throughout their relationship, the couple has welcomed two children: son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22. Carys recently made headlines when she stepped out in a dress her mom wore 20 years ago to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

She wore the dress while accompanying her father to the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES INSISTS HER THREE-COUNTRY PROPERTY PORTFOLIO ISN'T ‘EXCESSIVE’

Zeta-Jones also took to Instagram last year to celebrate Douglas' 80th birthday in September, posting a fully nude black-and-white throwback photo featuring her wearing nothing but high heels as she stood in front of a sink.

"In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!" she captioned the post. "This is gift option two, golf balls being option one… of course 🤣."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones in Portofino

The couple share a birthday but have a 25-year age gap. (MEGA/GC Images)

Michael Douglas in a suit and tie pictured with his daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, who is wearing a black dress; Catherine Zeta-Jones pictured in 2005 wearing a black dress

Their daughter Carys recently made headlines when she stepped out in a dress her mom wore 20 years ago to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Perelman Performing Arts Center; KMazur/WireImage)

The couple, who have a 25-year age gap, share the same birthday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue