Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's tribute to Randy Travis moves Grand Ole Opry audience to tears

Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Randy Travis 17 years ago

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines March 19 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines March 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Carrie Underwood moved the crowd at the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday night. 

Underwood took the stage at the event, titled Opry 100: A Live Celebration, to honor Randy Travis, who welcomed her to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry 17 years ago in 2008.

Underwood kicked off her tribute to Travis by sharing a story about her childhood. She said that her sister had a cassette tape of Travis' and once she got her hands on it, she "never" gave it back to her.

Carrie Underwood and Randy Travis in 2008

Carrie Underwood was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opy in 2008 by Randy Travis.  (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

Five years after that, Travis had a stroke that made him nearly unable to sing.

On Wednesday night, Underwood performed Travis' "Three Wooden Crosses" and "Forever and Ever, Amen."

At the end of "Forever and Ever, Amen," Underwood walked over to Travis in the crowd and gave him the microphone to sing the closing, "Amen," which moved the crowd to tears. 

"Randy Travis everybody."

— Carrie Underwood

"Randy Travis everybody," Underwood said, before hugging the country music legend. The crowd immediately stood to their feet and gave Underwood and Travis a standing ovation. 

Fans took to social media to weigh in on the moving performance.

"IM NOT CRYING YOU ARE," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while including a clip of Underwood and Travis' moment.

Carrie Underwood hugging Randy Travis

Carrie Underwood honored Randy Travis at the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday night. They are pictured here in 2008. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage)

Randy Travis and Mary Davis

Randy Travis and his wife, Mary Davis, at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Grand Ole Opry.  (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

"THREE WOODEN CROSSES. I was NOT ready," another user wrote, adding crying emojis.

A third added, "Wow . Tears everywhere as Randy Travis closes with Carrie Underwood."

The Grand Ole Opry shared a post about Travis inducting Underwood into the family 17 years ago.

"We'll never forget the moment Randy invited Carrie into the family," the account wrote, including a photo from 2008. 

Underwood rose to fame after winning "American Idol" in 2005. Her debut album, "Some Hearts," was released that same year and included the hit "Before He Cheats."

Country superstar Blake Shelton hosted the event, titled the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration," on March 19, airing on NBC. 

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attended the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" in Nashville on Wednesday night. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The official 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry is in November, and the country music house will be celebrating all year long.

Underwood attended the country music ceremony in a lavish, one-shoulder black gown. The bottom of the dress was sheer and had a dramatic train.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood attended the "Opry 100: A Live Celebration." (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The country music legend accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings.

The country music ceremony also included performances by Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Trace Adkins, Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

