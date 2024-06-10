Carrie Underwood's Myrtle Beach concert interrupted by 'massive downpour,' singer appears to slip on stage

Carrie Underwood powered through inclement weather to put on an incredible performance for her South Carolina audience on Sunday, only to be rewarded with what appeared to be a near disaster.

Video shared to TikTok shows the singer, 41, walking offstage and down some stairs following her performance at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach when she seemed to lose her balance and fell. Underwood was wearing high-heeled boots.

The apparent slip came after Underwood had just performed in a torrential downpour.

According to a social media user, Underwood had just finished her rendition of "Welcome To The Jungle" by Guns N' Roses when the downpour started.

But the show continued on for loyal fans that didn't flee from the rain, as Underwood still had one more song to perform.

She proceeded to give a rousing performance of her smash single "Before He Cheats," as the rain enveloped her and the stage.

On Monday, Underwood shared video of the monumental moment on her social media, writing, "We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either!"

Fans commended the musician for continuing to perform in the rain, writing in her comment section that she was "a real performer" and that she'd "never been a quitter."

Underwood also shared a series of photos from the epic show, much of which was executed sans rain. "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!" she wrote on Instagram.

Underwood did not reference the reported fall in her post.

A representative for Underwood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.