Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood's Myrtle Beach concert interrupted by 'massive downpour,' singer appears to slip on stage

Underwood performed at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach on Sunday

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Carrie Underwood: What to know

Carrie Underwood powered through inclement weather to put on an incredible performance for her South Carolina audience on Sunday, only to be rewarded with what appeared to be a near disaster. 

Video shared to TikTok shows the singer, 41, walking offstage and down some stairs following her performance at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach when she seemed to lose her balance and fell. Underwood was wearing high-heeled boots.

The apparent slip came after Underwood had just performed in a torrential downpour.

Carrie Underwood in a black outfit performs on stage

Carrie Underwood was almost done with her concert at Carolina Country Music Fest when a downpour started. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

According to a social media user, Underwood had just finished her rendition of "Welcome To The Jungle" by Guns N' Roses when the downpour started. 

But the show continued on for loyal fans that didn't flee from the rain, as Underwood still had one more song to perform.

Carrie Underwood in a red bustier top and jean shorts with red trim sings passionately into the microphone

Carrie Underwood appeared to slip while walking down stairs after her concert. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG Presents)

She proceeded to give a rousing performance of her smash single "Before He Cheats," as the rain enveloped her and the stage. 

On Monday, Underwood shared video of the monumental moment on her social media, writing, "We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either!"

A photo of Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood continued singing as rain came pouring down. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ABA)

Fans commended the musician for continuing to perform in the rain, writing in her comment section that she was "a real performer" and that she'd "never been a quitter."

Underwood also shared a series of photos from the epic show, much of which was executed sans rain. "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!" she wrote on Instagram.

A photo of Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood was applauded for continuing her show in the rain. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG Presents)

Underwood did not reference the reported fall in her post.

A representative for Underwood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

