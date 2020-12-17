Carrie Underwood reveals very unusual Christmas present from husband

Carrie Underwood is a hard person to buy a Christmas gift for -- but her husband Mike Fisher might have cracked the code.

The couple lives outside Nashville, Tenn., and loves to collect animals for their large farm. So, the former professional hockey player bought his wife livestock.

Fisher attended a cattle auction to purchased two cows for his wife.

"He got me cows, which is what I wanted," gushed the singer to ET Canada. "They’re my favorite animal. I love them, they make me so happy. I don’t want them for any purpose, just to love them."

Underwood admitted that sometimes she struggles to get gifts for Fisher as well.

"I’m actually not a good gift-giver," she said. "I will tell my husband like, ‘Don’t get me anything’ ’cause that means I have to get him something, I’m so awful!"

The country star is usually touring around the country but this year she's been able to spend more time at home and really get into the Christmas spirit.

"This year I feel like Christmas was, I was a little more on point, and had my decorations up earlier, and had my Christmas shopping done earlier cause I actually had time to do it," the Grammy-winner explained.

Underwood said she's grateful for many things this year, especially the time she's been able to spend with Fisher, whom she married in 2010, and their two young sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

"I’m very lucky. I do have two incredible boys and my husband, and we live on a farm, and I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots by not being on stage for a minute," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe for his "At Home With" series.

She added, "I got to be outside so much and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years."