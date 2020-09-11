'DWTS' contestant Carole Baskin reveals her first dance will be to 'Eye of the Tiger'

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, it's almost time to watch "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin take the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom floor by storm.

Following the announcement that the big cat activist will be a competitor for Season 29, Baskin recently revealed that she will be making her debut to none other than Survivor’s classic song "Eye of the Tiger."

"I was just approved yesterday to release that we are doing 'Eye of the Tiger' so I'm very excited about that," she told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, according to E! News.

She added that, despite what fans might be expecting, her costume will have "no fur, no feathers, no leather, and anything else."

Baskin recently told Extra that she hopes competing for the mirror ball trophy will change the public's perception of her. Audiences were first introduced to the Big Cat Rescue owner in the viral Netflix documentary, "Tiger King," which told the story about her rival, Joe Exotic, hiring a hitman to kill her. He is now serving 22 years in prison.

"For me, it’s not what people think about me from 'Tiger King,' even though I was grossly misportrayed as a villain, but what I am hoping people get from this is the message of what was missed in 'Tiger King,' that the animals are being exploited and abused — and we need to stop that," she said.

Baskin also recently updated People magazine about how her rehearsals are going.

"It’s so much easier than I thought it would be,” Baskin said of learning choreography. “When I first saw some clips on YouTube, I thought, 'There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do that, not in 100 years of training,' But now, I’m like, 'Dang! This could potentially work.'"

She added: "I feel like this is an opportunity to give light to big cats and remind people that they don’t belong in cages. I just keep telling myself that this is the best way to get the message out there. To be as good as I can so that I can stay on as long as I possibly can."

"Dancing with the Stars" premieres on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.