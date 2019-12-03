'I had to fire back': Author and entrepreneur slams Mark Ruffalo's 'ridiculous' attack on capitalism

Author and entrepreneur Carol Roth fired back at millionaire actor Mark Ruffalo for calling for an “economic revolution and claiming that "capitalism is failing" the American people.

“The fact that you have somebody who has benefited basically saying that we need to escape from economic freedom is just patently ridiculous and, unfortunately, there are too many people spreading this horrible message,” Roth told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“I had to open my mouth and fire back,” Roth added, after being asked why she felt compelled to respond to Ruffalo on Twitter.

Ruffalo, a vocal backer of Bernie Sanders, shared a tweet asking Americans for an “economic revolution” to end capitalism.

The “Avengers: Endgame” and “Dark Waters” actor, who has been an outspoken critic of America’s economic and capitalist structure in the past, took to Twitter on Sunday to share an article and ask for the country to consider getting rid of capitalism.

“It’s time for an economic revolution,” he wrote. “Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.”

The tweet came along with a Nov. 21 op-ed from Time magazine titled “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip,” in which writer Anand Giridharadas lays out the case that Americans are increasingly in support of gutting the country’s capitalist economy in favor of a new system.

The writer credits the rise of people like 2020 democratic presidential hopefuls Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for not only calling capitalism into question but making its removal seem more and more viable since 2016.

Ruffalo, who made $6 million for his role in "Avengers: Infinity War" and is worth an estimated $30 million, previously lent his support in the 2016 presidential election to Sanders before he lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton. Speaking on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in November, Ruffalo admitted that the ensuing years have only strengthened his support for Sanders.

The host of "The Roth Effect" podcast said that capitalism has lifted millions of people out of extreme poverty worldwide.

“We’ve gone from 50 percent of the world in extreme poverty in the 1970s to less than 10 percent of the world today because of the direct and indirect benefits of capitalism,” she said.

Roth said the problem in America right now is that there is too much government intervention and cronyism and it's "confusing" many people about the definition of capitalism.

