Cardi B warns Georgians will 'most likely' die alone in a hospital if they listen to governor's plan to reopen

Cardi B sounded off on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to reopen some businesses in his state, including gyms, barbershops and nail salons, on Friday.

The governor, as well as his counterparts in Tennessee and South Carolina, have all announced plans to reopen their states to small businesses with light guidelines to address the worldwide pandemic. In a recent press briefing, President Donald Trump noted that he “disagrees strongly” with Kemp’s decision.

In a rare moment of agreement with the president, the 27-year-old rapper, who was born in the Bronx but recently moved to Atlanta with her husband, Offset, joined the chorus of people who are criticizing the governor’s decision. In an Instagram post, Cardi B noted that it's too early for the state to reopen as the health impact of the coronavirus continues to rage throughout the country.

She warned of people in her new home state could die “by yourself in a cold hospital” as medical centers across the country continue to crack down on visitors in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

“[Hospitals] are not nurturing covid [patients] with the proper foods tea to boost their immunes [sic],” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday (via Page Six). “Your parents, grandparents or you will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your loved ones. HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!”

Kemp previously defended his decision to reopen his state, arguing that increased testing and data shows social distancing measures aren’t necessary, despite what health experts far and wide are saying.

"Given the favorable data, enhanced testing, and approval of our healthcare professionals, we will allow gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools and massage therapists to reopen their doors this Friday," Kemp previously said of reopening his state.