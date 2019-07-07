Cardi B throws wig into crowd at London concert, now wants it back

In the heat of the moment, Cardi B threw her wig into the crowd at her concert — but now she wants it back.

The rapper said she got "carried away" when she threw her beloved hairpiece at her ecstatic audience members attending the 2019 Wireless Festival in London on Friday night.

Pleading for the hair back on Instagram, Cardi B begged whoever has her wig to direct message her online.

She posted a video of the moment — with more than 11.4 million views as of Sunday morning — that she took the wig off and enthusiastically tossed it to her fans.

Fans, including celebs, were quick to comment on the post.

"I'm done. U may have pulled off. The greatest move in hip hop," Snoop Dogg wrote, according to E! News.