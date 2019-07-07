Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cardi B
Published

Cardi B throws wig into crowd at London concert, now wants it back

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Cardi B performs in bathrobe after Bonnaroo wardrobe malfunctionVideo

Cardi B performs in bathrobe after Bonnaroo wardrobe malfunction

While performing at the Bonnaroo Arts and Music festival, rapper Cardi B suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. Cardi apparently twerked hard enough that she ripped the multi-colored jumpsuit she was wearing right along the backside, giving those in attendance a closer look at her posterior. Living up to the old saying, 'the show must go on,' Cardi proved to be a true professional and continued her set in a bathrobe.

In the heat of the moment, Cardi B threw her wig into the crowd at her concert — but now she wants it back.

The rapper said she got "carried away" when she threw her beloved hairpiece at her ecstatic audience members attending the 2019 Wireless Festival in London on Friday night.

Pleading for the hair back on Instagram, Cardi B begged whoever has her wig to direct message her online.

She posted a video of the moment — with more than 11.4 million views as of Sunday morning — that she took the wig off and enthusiastically tossed it to her fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fans, including celebs, were quick to comment on the post.

"I'm done. U may have pulled off. The greatest move in hip hop," Snoop Dogg wrote, according to E! News.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.