Cardi B swears off plastic surgery after sharing shocking photo of medical complications

Rapper Cardi B is swearing off plastic surgery after sharing several medical complications she’s experienced since getting cosmetic work done.

The “Press” singer, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, has previously been candid about getting plastic surgery after the birth of her daughter, Kulture, last July. However, she took to Twitter earlier this week to explain that she’s started exercising and taking care of her body after some shocking side effects.

CARDI B POSES COMPLETELY NUDE, RECREATES SERIAL KILLER PHOTO TO PROMOTE NEW SINGLE 'PRESS'

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b---- I ain’t getting surgery again,” she wrote Wednesday. “But let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.”

The tweet comes after the 26-year-old “Money” rapper revealed on Instagram that she experiences severe swelling in her feet every time she flies, which she described as a complication due to liposuction, People reports.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” she posted on her Instagram story. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.”

“My stomach gets even more puffy,” she added. “My feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up.”

She also lamented the fact that she’s had to cancel shows on doctors’ orders, which costs her money.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but like, health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do,” she wrote at the time (via Page Six).

Cardi hasn't been shy about discussing the fact that she underwent liposuction on her stomach as well as post-pregnancy breast augmentation.

"I just got my boobs redone," Cardi, 26, told Entertainment Tonight. "I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yes, my daughter f---ed me up!" she joked. "She did, she so did."