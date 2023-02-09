Candace Cameron Bure says ‘cancel culture’s real’ after marriage comments sparked backlash

Candace Cameron Bure has declared "cancel culture’s real" after she faced backlash for her comments on "traditional marriage."

Bure spoke about the issue on the "Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler" podcast adding, "it’s difficult. And it’s hard, but listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one and there are lots of us, and we are always stronger together."

The "Fuller House" star also discussed the difficulty in sticking by her Christian beliefs.

"It’s hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people," she said. "But it’s important that we speak truth in love, ’cause, listen, nobody’s gonna change, nobody’s gonna listen to you when it comes out angry, when it comes out in a harsh way, but it’s important that we don’t back down."

Bure came under fire last year after she told the Wall Street Journal that the content on Great American Family, where the actress is also a chief creative officer, won’t feature LGBTQ storylines.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said in the interview.

Her comment sparked controversy, and she responded shortly after in a statement saying she has "great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

The actress was previously a mainstay on The Hallmark Channel, which aired its first original movie featuring a same-sex couple, "The Holiday Sitter," in 2022.

On the podcast, Bure explained the importance of her faith and knowing where to draw "the line in the sand."

"If you know what your boundaries are, that’s the most important. Because if you don’t make them for yourself, the entertainment industry will make them for you. And that’s what you don’t want," she said.

Bure has been focused on faith-based projects she explained in the interview, and encouraged others to follow their dreams and their faith to Hollywood.

"There are lots of Christians in the entertainment industry," she said. "Some of them you have to find. Some of them are not as outspoken as others, because of the stigmas that might be around being a Christian in entertainment. But there are lots of us."

The 46-year-old explained that she herself felt a calling to bring her faith to the entertainment industry after taking a break to raise her family after "Full House" ended its run.

"When I came back into the industry, I clearly knew my purpose in the industry, and just saw that as the battlefield," she said. "That was where I could go and make a difference in the art of my work that I get to do and look at it through a new lens, and that was to share the Lord with people."

The 46-year-old is a mother of three to Natasha, 24, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 21, with her husband Valeri Bure.

"I am so encouraged by my own children," she said in the interview. "I’m so proud of them for really sticking to truth and knowing the gospel and being willing to share that, because I know it takes bravery, especially in the time we’re living today."