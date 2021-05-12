Candace Cameron Bure still talks to Lori Loughlin following prison stint for the college admissions scandal

Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she’s been in contact with her former "Fuller House" co-star Lori Loughlin following her release from prison.

Loughlin along with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, each served time behind bars as a result of their involvement in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. Although her involvement with the scam cost the 56-year-old actress her role on the Netflix sitcom revival as well as the Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart," it seems her co-star is maintaining a friendship.

Bure appeared on "Daily Blast Live" Tuesday where she was directly asked by the hosts if she keeps in contact with Loughlin now that she’s back home having been released from her two-month prison stay in December.

"Yes, I’ve talked to Lori [Loughlin] many times. And she’s doing well," Bure noted.

LORI LOUGHLIN’S SENTENCE IS A ‘GREAT OUTCOME’ FOR HER, LEGAL EXPERT SAYS

Unfortunately for curious fans, the actress didn’t seem to want to get into more detail on her current relationship with Loughlin.

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL CASE: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT IT

Although most of her former cast members are remaining quiet regarding Loughlin’s college admissions scandal involvement, this isn’t the first time that Bure has spoken up about her former co-star. People notes that in November she celebrated the one-year anniversary of wrapping production on "Fuller House" with a series of throwback photos that included a note seemingly written by Loughlin.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you," the note read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bure later confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the note was indeed from Loughlin.