Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Caitlyn Jenner's promise to Kris Jenner's ex Robert Kardashian on his deathbed

Robert Kardashian died in 2003 from esophageal cancer

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Caitlyn Jenner: They've already botched it Video

Caitlyn Jenner: They've already botched it

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner responds to the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump in the Georgia 2020 election case on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Caitlyn Jenner is shedding light into her relationship with the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Jenner first came into the Kardashian world in 1990 when she met Kris and noticed that she was struggling with her divorce from Robert. Caitlyn took action to help mend the situation.

"[Kris] was having a rough time with Robert in the divorce when I came into the picture," Caitlyn revealed in the recently released "House of Kardashian" documentary.

Caitlyn Jenner, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Caitlyn Jenner revealed her final conversation with Robert Kardashian Sr. on his deathbed. (Getty Images)

"He was doing everything to kind of make her life miserable," she continued. "I saw what was going on from the outside and just said, 'This is ridiculous.' So, I called Robert up and said, 'Hey, let's go to dinner.'"

CAITLYN JENNER SAYS KIM KARDASHIAN ‘CALCULATED’ FAME

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian Sr. married in 1978. They finalized their divorce in 1991. (Splash)

"I basically said to him, 'Kris is moving on. Sorry, but she's moving on,'" she shared. "I said, 'I can take over from here. So, let's just make this final signing of the papers as simple as possible.' And he did."

The communication between Jenner and Kardashian didn't stop after the divorce was finalized. Caitlyn and Kris got married in 1991 and years later Caitlyn said she visited Robert on his deathbed and made a promise to him.

Robert Kardashian Sr., O.J. Simpson

Robert Kardashian was involved in the infamous O.J. Simpson trial in 1995. (Getty Images)

"He was really hurting," Jenner recalled in the documentary, adding, "and I said to him, 'Hey, remember if I was in your position, my only worry would be for my kids. That the kids are gonna get through this. I just want you to know that I will always be there for the kids.'"

Jenner continued, "And he says, 'Oh, you didn't have to say that. I knew you would.' And a week later he died."

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' viewing party

Kris and Caitlyn Jenner tied the knot in 1991. They welcomed two daughters: Kendall and Kylie Jenner. (Jeff Vespa)

Robert – who is the father of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Robert Kardashian – died in 2003 from esophageal cancer.

Before Kardashian passed away, Caitlyn and Kris welcomed their two daughters: Kendall and Kylie.

Kris Jenner smiles on the red carpet wearing a black dress and diamond necklace

Kris Jenner was previously married to Robert Kardashian Sr. (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

"House of Kardashian," the three-part docuseries, was released Oct. 8 on Sky Documentaries. The series was directed by Katie Hindley and produced by 72 Films.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Caitlyn told Variety of her involvement in the docuseries: "I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side, which points to the strength, influence and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren."

Kim Kardashian with a platinum blonde bob at TODAY show

Caitlyn Jenner said Kim Kardashian "calculated" her fame in the new Kardashian docuseries. (Nathan Congleton/NBC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kris and Caitlyn announced their separation in 2013 after 22 years of marriage.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending