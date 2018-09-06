Burt Reynolds remembered for his 'swagger and charm,' legendary career in Hollywood by celebrity fans

Comedians, actors, directors and others in the entertainment industry paid tribute to Burt Reynolds Thursday after learning the Hollywood icon reportedly died from cardiac arrest at the age of 82.

The Academy Award-nominated actor was known for roles including "Smokey and the Bandit," "The Longest Yard" and "Boogie Nights." But his career in Hollywood stretched far beyond just those titles. Over his lifetime, Reynolds appeared in nearly 200 films.

Fans of the star noted watching a variety of these films over the years.

BURT REYNOLDS, LEGENDARY ACTOR OF 'SMOKEY AND THE BANDIT' FAME, DEAD AT 82

Comedian Dane Cook said he was raised on Reynolds' movies, pointing out a particular few that were special to his childhood.

"Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit... Stroker Ace and so many others," he said, adding that he had "swagger and charm," particularly in his role as Jack Horner in the 1997 classic "Boogie Nights."

"Sons of Anarchy" actress Kristen Renton called Reynolds a "legend" and said she was "beyond sad" to hear about his death.

Director Edgar Wright praised Reynolds' work, commenting that he deserved more credit for his roles — as both an actor and director.

"R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen," the "Baby Driver" filmmaker wrote. "Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. 'Just watch ol' Bandit run.'"

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California, said Reynolds was one of his heroes — and it wasn't just because of his acting.

"He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family," Schwarzenegger tweeted.

Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais said Reynolds always appeared to be "warm and friendly."

"RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek," he tweeted.

'The Office' alum Angela Kinsey said Reynolds played a special part in her childhood home.

"Sending my love to Burt Reynolds’ family. May he rest in peace. He was one of my Dad’s favorites. He brought a lot of joy into our lives," she wrote on Twitter.

Patton Oswalt shared a memory of the actor with his fans.

"Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds," Oswalt tweeted.

"The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley credited Reynolds with helping kickstart his career.

"Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance," he commented. "I’ll never forget how much that meant to me."

Country music darling Dolly Parton posted a throwback picture of herself and Reynolds.

"Oh how sad I am today along with Burt's millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men," she wrote in an online statement. "I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy."

Sally Field also mourned the loss of Reynolds, whom she dated for several years after meeting him on the set of the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit."

"There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy," she shared.