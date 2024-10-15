Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham confesses her love life is 'dry' and can't remember her last first date

The 'Ted Lasso' star got candid about her love life during an appearance on the 'The Voice UK'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
When it comes to her love life, Hannah Waddingham isn't holding back. 

During an appearance as a guest judge on "The Voice UK" last week alongside Sir Tom Jones, the "Ted Lasso" star, 50, got candid about her "dry" love life and revealed her one "deal-breaker" when it comes to choosing a partner.

"It’s so long since I had a first date, I honestly can’t remember," Waddingham, who was last romantically connected to her boyfriend of ten years, Italian businessman Gianluca Cugnetto, said per The Sun. "I’m so busy and just a bit picky."

"I want a guy that scoops me up and goes, ‘I’ve got you, I don’t care if you’ve got your make-up on or not, I’m happy to lie in bed with you and have Marmite on toast and a glass of milk’. And just be a lovely positive, charismatic soul."

Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham said she's a bit "picky" when choosing a partner.  (Getty Images/The Everett Collection)

"I’m 50 and I’m like, ‘Dude, if you are not going to step up, step off and be gone. Sod off until someone fabulous comes along’"

Waddingham, who shares 10-old-daughter with Cugnetto, admitted that she does in fact have a "deal-breaker" when it comes to choosing a suitor. 

Waddingham admitted she does have one deal-breaker when it comes to dating. 

Waddingham admitted she does have one deal-breaker when it comes to dating.  (Getty Images)

"What’s my deal-breaker? I’m going to be very basic — a bad kiss," she said.  "You know that nothing else works, nothing else is going to work."

"But also eye contact, eye contact is key," she added. 

While Waddingham has never been married, she said if she were to do it, she'd do it one way only. 

"If I was going to do it, I would be in a bikini on the beach — a white bikini on the beach."

Waddingham is no stranger to speaking her mind. 

Hannah Waddingham looks demure on the carpet in a red leather jacket and black plunging dress

Waddingham is mom to 10-year-old daughter, Kitty.  (Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the British actress exchanged words with a photographer whom she felt made an inappropriate comment towards her while posing for pictures in London. 

The incident occurred at the Olivier Awards, where Waddingham served as host. Video captured by a fan and shared with Fox News Digital showed Waddingham posing for photographs outside before becoming distracted by something out of frame.

"Oh my God, you’d never say that to a man, my friend," Waddingham said.

"Don’t be a d---. Otherwise, I’ll veer off. Don’t say, ‘Show me the legs,’" she said.

