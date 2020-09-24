Bryan Callen sues rape accuser's husband: report

Bryan Callen has taken legal action following accusations of sexual misconduct, including rape, by several women.

The comedian and actor, 53, filed court docs to sue the husband of a woman who accused him of rape, alleging that he's out to destroy Callen's career, according to a report.

A complaint filed by Callen on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court claims the husband has an "ongoing campaign" to harm the actor's livelihood with "threats, harassment and intimidation of third parties that dare contact him," the Los Angeles Times reported.

The damages being sought were unspecified.

The complaint reportedly states that the husband reached out to several comedy clubs set to have Callen perform to speak about the allegations against him. He later said on Twitter that by hosting Callen, venues were "sending the very clear message that you support sexual abusers and don’t believe victims."

Four venues have canceled Callen's upcoming shows, but a handful of performances at various venues in Ohio, Missouri, Texas and Indiana still stand for later this fall, the Times reported.

Callen denied the accuser's claim and insisted that their encounter was consensual.

In the suit, the actor from "The Goldbergs" attributed the gig cancelations to the husband's "vengeful interference."

"I take my innocence, reputation and right to due process very seriously, and I will not stand by while someone tries to destroy my livelihood over something I did not do," the actor said through his attorney, according to the Times..

The husband's representation told the Times that Callen was "now trying to silence the husband of a woman that he reportedly raped. We are confident the court will see Callen’s lawsuit for what it is: a desperate attempt to attack anyone who supports his accusers."

Accusations against the "Schooled" actor came to light in late July when four women accused him of sexual misconduct.

One accuser was an American Apparel saleswoman who said in 2009 that Callen allegedly pinned her up against a wall in a fitting room and kissed her without her consent.

An aspiring actress claimed she and Callen had an affair for four years and he allegedly told her in 2016 that women have a "biological, primal desire to be raped."

Their relationship ended that same year, and the woman said she felt “devalued and demoralized” by their relationship. In 2017, a female comedian claimed Callen proposed she give him oral sex in exchange for stage time and money.

Callen denied all the allegations in a statement to the Times. He said, “Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER."

“I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth," the actor added.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

