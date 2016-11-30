Bruno Mars Responds To ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Super Bowl Performance

While many applauded Bruno Mars for rocking one of the biggest stages in the world, the 28-year-old singer still received his fair amount of backlash.

During his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which aired Monday, the singer slammed the criticism claiming he didn’t have enough star power for the Super Bowl stage.

"I know it was early; it's very early in my career. I've only got two albums, so I don't have the legacy or anything like that — but you don't know, you know? Tomorrow's not promised, Ellen, so I had to go for it," he said.

DeGeneres said that many critics claimed the “Locked Out of Heaven” crooner was not a star “because he wasn’t in the tabloids and he doesn’t have a fragrance.”

“[Some people said] he’s not really [a star] and it’s too big for him and he couldn’t do it, and he pulled it off I think beyond what anybody [said],” the TV host said before Mars fired back against the haters.

“I did hear that and I think that was by far the most disgusting thing I think I’ve heard. Not because it was taking a shot at me, but I was thinking about aspiring young musicians who want to do this and even hearing the thought [that] you need a fragrance or something like that is just…” said Mars, whose real name in Peter Hernandez, before making a heartfelt speech.

“Listen. Any young, aspiring musicians out there, if music is what you want to do, if music is what you love and your passion, it doesn’t take a fragrance, it’s not about the tabloids, it’s about you putting in the work, practicing every day, practicing your vocals, practicing your instrument, practicing your songwriting,” Mars said. “Hopefully one day you'll write the song the whole world wants to get down to and I promise you, I promise you one day you’re going to have your moment to shine and you’re going to have a lot of people saying that you can’t do it and you’re not good enough.”

He continued: “But I promise you, if you go out there and sing and you put your heart and soul into it and you follow your dream, one day you’re going to be sitting next to Ellen DeGeneres, talking about how you broke records and rocked the Super Bowl. Stand up America!”

Mars’ Super Bowl halftime show, which included an appearance by veteran rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, broke the record number of viewers set by Madonna, Nicki Minaj and M.I.A in 2012.

