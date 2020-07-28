Brooks Laich reveals he didn't prioritize sex in past relationships: It 'gets pushed down on the priority list'

Brooks Laich considers himself an open book.

The former hockey star, 37, recently opened up on his podcast, “How Men Think," about sex and relationships and how intimacy can get "pushed down" when you have other stressors in life.

“I think sexuality is something that gets pushed down on the priority list, on the totem pole for people,” he explained. “They’re, like, [focusing on] work, kids, job, whatever. Gotta clean the house, get the groceries. … It’s something that people — at least in my experience — I have, like, pushed down vs. holding it up at the top, almost like living, eating, breathing.”

Laich continued, “I think at some point you just have to realize, ‘OK, our connection has dissipated a little bit. Let’s intentionally move back into this space and even if we aren’t feeling it, let’s create — even if it’s not just naturally a pull, like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re all over each other — let’s create an atmosphere or environment or something where we are making time to be intentional about this and that can spark the natural pull too.’”

The Canadian's guest on the podcast was country singer Tyler Rich and the two discussed that "a month" is the longest acceptable amount of time to go without having sex with your partner.

Laich and Hough announced their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

During the spring, the pair were quarantining separately: Laich was in Idaho and Hough was in Los Angeles. But recently Laich was spotted in his ex's 32nd birthday party in LA, fueling possible reconciliation rumors.