Brooks Laich says he cries 'all the time' amid Julianne Hough split

Brooks Laich is feeling emotional.

The star is in the midst of a split from his estranged wife Julianne Hough, who has officially filed for divorce despite rumors of a reconciliation.

Now, Laich, 37, seems to be letting himself feel a little blue as he revealed during an episode of his podcast, "How Men Think," that he's learning to express himself despite a past of feeling "unemotional in personal relationships."

"I cry all the time and it’s wonderful. It's something I've recently learned since the passing of our two dogs," said the former hockey pro, per People magazine. Laich and Hough, 32, shared two pups that passed away last year.

"I've learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that's through crying," he explained.

The athlete added: "I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I'm a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment [and] not suppress it."

Laich played in the NHL from 2004 to 2018, for four different teams, including the Los Angeles Kings.

Furthermore, the star said that he has learned that it is "not healthy" to "stuff" his feelings away.

"It's liberating to allow and give yourself the grace and the capacity to just allow that emotion to live and come out. And then it's like, 'Oh, god. That felt great,'" said Laich.

These days, he's feeling good about being in touch with his emotions.

"I've just learned that, and it is so liberating to honor those emotions and let them come to life," Laich said. "And then they don't persist with you."

Hough and Laich married in 2017 and announced in May that they'd separated.

A source recently told People magazine that the two "were trying to work on things but Julianne realized she’s happier having her freedom."

The insider added: "Brooks tried to give it to her but he also hit his limit."