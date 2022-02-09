Brooke Shields, 56, poses topless in Jordache jeans 40 years after Calvin Klein ad

Brooke Shields is slipping into a new pair of jeans.

The actress is modeling some fresh denim for Jordache’s Spring 2022 campaign shot by photographer Cass Bird and styled by Deborah Watson. The 56-year-old went topless for one of the sizzling snaps.

"We are excited to work with Brooke Shields," said Liz Berlinger, President of Jordache, to Fox News Digital in a statement sent on Wednesday.

"Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion," said Berlinger. "We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur – throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere."

BROOKE SHIELDS CALLS OUT BARBARA WALTERS OVER 'PRACTICALLY CRIMINAL' '80S INTERVIEW

The campaign, titled "You’ve Got the Look," aims to promote inclusion and body positivity. It will feature influencers and everyday women recreating some of the star’s signature poses.

Shields noted to People magazine that she was just 15 years old when she last modeled for a major denim campaign.

"I appreciate it more now," the actress explained. "It’s such an honor to be my age and be represented. I feel the magnitude of it more. There’s a knowledge that comes with age, and this feels less like a job and more like a privilege."

Shields added that she was very open with the Jordache team about her stance on retouching. She told the outlet that she wanted the photos to remain authentic for other women.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body and to fight the retouching," Shields told the outlet. "I’m always like, ‘You better keep it honest.’ And we did."

Shields also revealed she had a no-nonsense approach to physically preparing for the shoot.

"I worked so hard with my trainer Ngo Okafor," she said. "We did 5 a.m. workouts, but I wasn’t drinking so it was easier to wake up in the morning. I pushed it to the limit. My ego helped! I thought, ‘If you do these pictures and you are not happy with what you see, you’ll be hard on yourself.’"

It was 1980 when Shields appeared in a controversial Calvin Klein campaign. The then-teen famously said: "You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing." The fashion shoot, directed by Richard Avedon, caused an uproar over perceived sexual innuendo in Shields’ performance. Both ABC and CBS banned the ad.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2020, Shields told Fox News Digital she had no interest in squeezing into the designer denim again.

"I can get into them, but it looks painful," Shields said at the time. "I recently found them, [but] I think the last time I fit into them comfortably was probably while I was in ‘Wonderful Town’ on Broadway [back in 2004]. They’re so high-waisted."

BROOKE SHIELDS REFLECTS ON HER CALVIN KLEIN AD BACKLASH: 'I WAS NAIVE'

"When I was that age, I was built like a little boy," the star continued. "I don’t have any desire to fit back into them. I’ve had two children and I’ve grown into a more womanly shape that I feel comfortable in and that I’m proud of.

"I’m celebrating who I am now, not trying to get the body I had when I was 15. One of the messages I want to share with other women is to celebrate yourself. Own your curves and strengths rather than trying to look like somebody else or be skinny. I'd rather be strong and fit than anything else."