Brooke Shields joins Taylor Swift entourage at Kansas City Chiefs game

Brooke Shields joined Donna Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday.

Shields posted a selfie with Travis Kelce's mom as Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium.

"with @donnakelce! Let's go @chiefs & @killatrav!!" Shields captioned her Instagram post.

Kelce's mom typically sits in the NFL star's suite along with Swift and the pop star's family.

Shields previously attended one of Swift's concerts in Toronto with her daughters. At the time, "The Blue Lagoon" star sat with Swift's mom.

"the very best night with my girls & ‘mama swift,’" she wrote on Instagram at the time with videos from the night.

"In awe of @taylorswift!! Swipe to see my friendship bracelet collection from all of the nice 'swifties' I met!!" Shields added in another post.

Swift concluded her Eras Tour in December after nearly two years of worldwide travel. The tour began in Glendale, Arizona, in 2023 and featured 149 shows across five continents.

Kelce, who hosts the "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, revealed in an interview how his family has handled the fame his relationship with Swift has brought.

"Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun," he said during an appearance on "CBS Mornings" in September. "I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it."

Swift has been actively supporting Kelce at his home games, showing up to Arrowhead Stadium often. For his part, the NFL star spent the off-season traveling Europe watching Swift perform on her record-breaking tour.

Kelce even participated in Swift's three-hour concert in London, appearing on stage in costume for a transition between "The Tortured Poets Department" songs. The football star picked Swift up after she fell to the floor at the end of "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and carried her across the stage to help the pop star get ready to sing "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

Kelce and Swift debuted their relationship at a Sept. 24, 2023, Kansas City Chiefs game . The two met that July and had quietly hung out, establishing their relationship before taking it public.

Since then, he's become familiar with being called the pop star's arm candy.

"It’s the life I chose, I guess," Kelce told "CBS Mornings." "I have fun with it."

