Brooke Shields opens up about teaching her daughters body positivity

Leave it to iconic supermodel Brooke Shields to teach her daughters how to be bold and beautiful.

The actress, 54, opened up to People magazine at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Friday about raising her two teenage daughters and how she's taught them to be confident in themselves.

Shields and her daughters, 16-year-old Rowan Francis and 13-year-old Grier Hammond, have positive body image conversations, she said.

“Their bodies are so important to them,” Shields told the outlet. “Whatever you say is heard, so you have to really be careful how you say whatever it is you’re saying to girls in particular.”

“I really have to be like, ‘How would this sound if it was said to me at 13?’" she explained. “I celebrate the differences in their bodies.”

The actress revealed that she wants her daughters to stand up for themselves and not prioritize pleasing others.

“I learned to say ‘no’ this year and it came through me saying to my daughters, ‘This does not have to be your problem. You don’t have to take care of everybody all the time,'" Shields said.

She adding: “You try to teach them to take the high road but at times, you have to say, ‘That did not make me feel good. I didn’t appreciate it. I’m not going to succumb to that level.'"

According to People, Shields has been very open about the body image issues that plagued her while she grew up in the public eye and the effects of being sexualized at such a young age.

“I’m trying to present to [my daughters] the image of a whole woman, which was very different from the way I grew up,” Shields told Yahoo! Lifestyle in September. “I don’t want them to have any of that shame but I want them to maintain a sense that their body is their body, it’s their own.”

“I had a very strong disconnect to my body,” the former Calvin Klein ad campaign icon continued. “I was the face on the covers, I was the eyebrows or the face or whatever the thing was that people and the press and everybody focused on. And because I was never really skinny, I never did runway. So I was always the one that was doing the magazines but often never fit into the samples.”

“[My daughters] are so much more mature than I was, so much more confident in their own bodies,” the model told fashion site Porter in June 2018. “They have the same stubbornness and strength that I do, but are more well-adjusted. I am jealous as all hell about that. But, of course, I created it.”

Shields also recently revealed that she, too, has begun to celebrate her own body.

"I'm now starting to celebrate my body in a way that I never felt free to do it as a kid,” she told Dr. Mehmet Oz during an October appearance on his show.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.

