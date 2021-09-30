Britney Spears receives support from Hollywood stars after her father is suspended from conservatorship

Hollywood celebrated the news that Jamie Spears has been suspended as Britney Spears' conservator.

Cher and other celebrities' reactions come after Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie as Spears' conservator, effective immediately, during a court hearing Wednesday. Spears herself has not publicly commented on the court hearing.

"Suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears," Judge Brenda Penny told the court en masse. "The current situation is not tenable," she added before firmly pressing that "the order is in effect today — right now."

The judge also ordered control of all of Spears' assets to be turned over to a court-appointed temporary conservator, a certified public accountant named John Zabel. Judge Penny further maintained that her ruling is not appealable.

Cher wrote: "Thank God. I've Talked & [pray emojis]‘d About This 4 YEARS. IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER."

Dionne Warwick said: "This is wonderful news. She can now breathe. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life!"

Vanessa Carlton tweeted: "Free Britney!!!! I’m so thrilled to see that freedom and hopefully justice is finally coming to this brilliant lady. Oh and the Jenny Eliscu Netflix documentary was so well done and hopefully helped support her at this very important time."

LaToya Jackson wrote: "A huge congratulations to Britney Spears!!! #FreeBritney #freedom"

Tayshia Adams tweeted: "So happy to hear Britney Spears is getting what she wants — she deserves happiness and freedom just like the rest of us."

Amanda Knox, who was convicted and later acquitted of her roommate's murder, wrote: "They say you don't really understand freedom until it's taken from you. That's true. And when you get it back, it's all the more precious. I remember the smell of the rain when I landed in Seattle. The soft earth after years of concrete. Thinking of you, @britneyspears."

Stars like Justin Timberlake and Paris Hilton have also previously shown support for the singer.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right," Timberlake wrote in June. "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

Spears and her father have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the pop star works to regain control of her life.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.