Brendan Fraser apologizes for causing a traffic jam while filming 'George of the Jungle' 25 years ago

Brendan Fraser is apologizing for causing a major traffic disaster in San Francisco while filming "George of the Jungle" 25 years ago.

Fraser, who starred in the 1997 film, recalled filming a scene along the Bay Bridge that caused chaos.

He spoke at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California on Thursday and explained that although a dummy was used for the scene, drivers on the bridge believed a real person was in despair.

"Disney put a mannequin hanging by a parachute from the uprights. It brought traffic to a standstill on either side of the bridge," he told SFGate. "My trailer was on the other side in a parking lot. I just remember watching the… Bridge."

Fraser continued: "There’s this dummy parachutist hanging from it. I had the TV on, and ‘Oprah’ got interrupted because there was a special news report with helicopters saying a parachute is dangling on the bridge."

"And I’m going — 'Wait a minute!’ I’m looking at the helicopters and TV — somebody didn’t pull a permit, somebody’s going to get in trouble with the mayor’s office."

The actor concluded with an apology: "So I can only apologize for that. So, that said, my bad. It won’t happen again."

Fraser has slowly made his way back to Hollywood with his project, "The Whale," in which he transforms into a 600-pound man.

In August of last year, Fraser was visibly moved after learning fans on social media were rooting for his major Hollywood comeback.

TikTok cosplayer @LittleLottieCosplay had a virtual meet-and-greet with the actor that went viral with more than 1 million views, TheWrap.com reported at the time.

In the video, Fraser revealed he was gearing up for his upcoming project, "Killers of the Flower Moon." The crime drama, which is being directed by Martin Scorsese, will also star Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and is set to debut in 2023.

"I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo (DiCaprio) and Bob De Niro," said Fraser. "I think I might be sick, I’m a little anxious," he shared as he mimed biting on his fingernails nervously.

However, the fan told Fraser that he's "got this."

"The internet is so behind you!" she assured him. "We’re so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next."

Fraser, visibly choked up by the declaration, took a drink of water as he fought back tears.

"Shucks, ma’am," said Fraser as he tipped his hat in gratitude.

Vanity Fair noted in a recent interview with Fraser that his social media has grown in the past year. In 2018, he admitted to feeling blacklisted after he accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk of sexual assault in 2003.