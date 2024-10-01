Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Then and Now

‘Brady Bunch’ star Maureen McCormick ‘happy to be sober’ after battling drug addiction: ‘It gets better'

The former child star, who starred as Marcia Brady, previously wrote about being addicted to cocaine in her memoir 'Here's the Story'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
‘Brady Bunch’ star Barry Williams, 69, on keeping up with his new fitness routine Video

‘Brady Bunch’ star Barry Williams, 69, on keeping up with his new fitness routine

‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Barry Williams tells Fox News Digital he’s been keeping up with his fitness routine after the competition show.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Maureen McCormick has been sober for over 40 years – and she would not have it any other way.

The former child star, who famously played Marcia Brady in the 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch," said she feels "incredibly lucky" to have found sobriety after falling into drug addiction after the series ended.

"It’s not easy in the beginning at all, but it gets better every day," the 68-year-old recently told Us Weekly.

BARRY WILLIAMS SAYS 'BRADY BUNCH' COSTARS 'ALL HOOKED UP WITH EACH OTHER'

Maureen McCormick wearing a black turtleneck and matching glasses.

Maureen McCormick has been happily sober for over 40 years. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I’m so happy to be sober and to be really clear and comfortable in my skin," the actress noted.

McCormick stressed that sobriety has "been everything to me." She shared that her husband, Michael Cummings, helped her get clean. The pair married in 1985 and share a daughter, 35-year-old Natalie.

"I’m so happy to be sober and to be really clear and comfortable in my skin."

— Maureen McCormick
Maureen McCormick as Marcia Brady

Maureen McCormick as Marcia Brady in "The Brady Bunch," circa 1972. (CBS via Getty Images)

"My husband was a big part of that for me, and my mom, dad, family, and some really close friends," McCormick told the outlet. "It’s an amazing journey."

"I feel very blessed to have him in my life," she said about Cummings.

The road to sobriety was not a smooth one for McCormick. For five years, she struggled with a cocaine addiction. She opened up about her struggles in the 2008 memoir, "Here’s the Story."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Maureen McCormick in a lavender blouse and black sunglasses standing next to her husband in a dark blazer, a white shirt and black sunglasses.

Maureen McCormick and her husband Michael Cummings attend the HollyRod Foundation DesignCares Gala at Rolling Greens on Sept. 28, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

"I had played Marcia Brady for five years. But I wasn't her in any way, shape or form. She was perfect. I was anything but that," McCormick wrote, as quoted by The Telegraph.

"I sought refuge in seemingly glamorous cocaine dens above Hollywood," she admitted. "I thought I would find answers there, while in reality, I was simply running farther from myself. From there, I spiraled downward on a path of self-destruction that cost me my career and very nearly my life."

"Over the years I battled drug addiction and bulimia," she wrote. "I was treated in a psych ward, went in and out of rehab, and looked to God for answers… If there was coke, I had to stay up and do every last flake, even if it meant going without sleep for days. Nothing else mattered."

‘BRADY BUNCH’ STAR BARRY WILLIAMS, 69, ON KEEPING UP WITH HIS NEW FITNESS ROUTINE 

‘Brady Bunch’ star Barry Williams, 69, on keeping up with his new fitness routine Video

In 2018, McCormick told Us Weekly that her parents "almost turned me in to the cops."

"They had been trying for years and knew something was going on. I was pretty sneaky, and I could hide very, very well. But then I started messing up on jobs and so many things, so I’m sure everyone in the industry at the time knew that I was flaking out."

It was Cummings, she told the outlet, who gave her an ultimatum after her last relapse.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The cast of The Brady Bunch posing together.

The cast of "The Brady Bunch," circa 1973. From top row: Christopher Knight (Peter), Barry Williams (Greg), Ann B. Davis (Alice); middle row: Eve Plumb (Jan), Florence Henderson (Carol), Robert Reed (Mike), Maureen McCormick (Marcia); bottom row: Susan Olsen (Cindy), Mike Lookinland (Bobby). (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"He came to me and said, ‘If you ever do this drug again, I’m gone, I’m leaving," McCormick recalled. "It woke me up. It was like the coldest shower you could ever take. There’s just no way I’m gonna lose somebody that I love."

Reflecting on her experience, McCormick gave some no-nonsense advice to those faced with addiction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I recommend to anyone who’s struggling to throw that phone book out and… do not hang out with anyone who’s using," she warned. "I had to literally say goodbye to so many people that I was hanging out with."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending