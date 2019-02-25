Boring Oscars proves Hollywood 'in some ways is over,' Tucker Carlson says

Tucker Carlson declared Sunday night’s Academy Awards irrelevant in a blistering takedown Monday night.

“Hollywood in some ways is over. It’s diminishing in its power and its reach,” Carlson told guest Mark Steyn on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Steyn lamented that the Academy Awards ceremony was filled with “pious, earnest, boring virtue signaling” and that all the things that made the event great were no longer a part of the show.

“I think they are just going through the motions and they’re doing it because this is just part of what it means to be an actor,” Steyn said.

Earlier in the segment, Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe took aim at the ceremony for not being fun and insulting the audience.

“You think at some point they might realize that alienating 63 million Americans might not be the best rating play here or the fact that Americans don’t really want to be lectured to by a bunch of smug hypocrites,” Boothe, a Republican strategist, said. “Everything’s so poisoned by politics.”

Among the political commentary: Spike Lee invoked the 2020 election during his speech after winning Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” which lead to a response from President Trump.

Also, actor Javier Bardem said in Spanish: “There are no borders or walls that can restrain ingenuity and talent.”

Sunday’s Academy Awards reached 29.6 million viewers, an increase from last year, but it was the second-lowest-rated ceremony in the event’s history.

Steyn said the event proved its hypocrisy and also lost its fun.

“They said movies give ‘a voice to the voiceless’ shortly before they cut off the microphone of the best sound editing guy because his co-winner has gone long in her speech,” Steyn told Carlson. “It was literally hypocritical as we watched.”

Steyn added, “They’ve taken out all the joy, all the charm, all the wit, all the fun and they haven’t found anything to put in its place.”