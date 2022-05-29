Bo Hopkins, ‘American Graffiti’ and ‘The Wild Bunch’ actor, dies at 84

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bo Hopkins, known for his roles in "American Graffiti," "The Wild Bunch," and "Midnight Express" died on Saturday. He was 84.

A marquee on the actor’s self-titled website confirmed his death with the announcement: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away.

"Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you."

Hopkins reportedly suffered a heart attack earlier this month.

His wife of 33 years, Sian Eleanor Green, told The Hollywood Reporter he died at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in the Van Nuys suburb of Los Angeles, Calif.

‘GOODFELLAS’ STAR RAY LIOTTA DEAD AT 67

Hopkins is also survived by two children, Matthew and Jane.

Born William Mauldin Hopkins on Feb. 2, 1938 in Greenville, South Carolina, he pursued an interest in the arts after finishing service with the Army, where he joined at the age of 16.

He performed in local theater before heading to New York for an off-Broadway production, and soon after, received a scholarship to an acting school at the Desilu-Cahuenga Studios in Hollywood with Diane Davis as his agent.

Hopkins made his on-screen debut in 1966 on an episode of "The Phyllis Diller Show."

RAY LIOTTA: A LOOK AT THE ‘GOODFELLAS' STAR'S LIFE BEHIND THE CAMERA AND AS A HOLLYWOOD LEGEND

"After the Phyllis Diller thing, I did a 'Gunsmoke,' then 'The Andy Griffith Show,' playing Goober’s helper," he said. "George Lindsey always said he was the one who started my career."

He portrayed Crazy Lee in the ‘69 western about a group of aging outlaws in "The Wild Bunch," and became a favorite of director Sam Peckinpah, who cast him as a bank robber in "The Gateway" in 1972 and then a weapons expert alongside James Caan in the ‘75 flick "The Killer Elite."

Hopkins worked with Burt Reynolds and Ned Beatty in "White Lightning," and Brad Davis and Randy Quaid in "Midnight Express."

He was also known for working with Richard Dreyfuss and Harrison Ford in the George Lucas film "American Graffiti."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He appeared in more than 100 films throughout his career, including "The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing," "Posse," "Sweet Sixteen," and "The Bounty Hunter."

In addition, Hopkins worked on television classics including "The Rockford Files," "Charlie’s Angels," "The A-Team," and the oil-rich soap opera "Dynasty."

Hopkins’ final film role was in the 2020 movie "Hillbilly Elegy" with Amy Adams and Glenn Close, where he starred as Papaw Vance and was directed by his "American Graffiti" costar, Ron Howard.