John Corbett and Bo Derek secretly wed last year after two decades together: 'Forgot to tell you!'

Bo Derek and John Corbett are married! The "Sex and the City" star revealed on Tuesday that after two decades of being together, the longtime loves elected to finally tie the knot last year "around Christmastime."

"Jerry I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!" Corbett, 60, revealed to Jerry O’Connell on "The Talk."

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement," Corbett explained. "All our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity. So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."

"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," he added, referencing the pandemic. "We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"

Derek's rep also confirmed the news to People magazine, adding, "Bo and John were married in a private ceremony late last year."

In April 2020 – some eight months before the "10" actress and Corbett officially wed – Derek, 64, told Fox News that the couple simply wasn’t in a rush to exchange nuptials.

"I think when you're beginning a young family and you're going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it's obviously a wonderful commitment and it’s meaningful," she said of waltzing down the aisle. "But for us in our lives, it hasn't been yet."

After losing her previous husband, John Derek in 1998 at age 71, Derek said she didn’t expect to love anyone else – but all of that changed in a span of five years.

"It was just an attraction, a comfort," she said of running into Corbett and striking up a romance. "He makes me laugh all the time. He’s full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there."

"We’re starting to get a little more settled," she quipped.

