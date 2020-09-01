Blake Shelton causes controversy over false COVID-19 pandemic statistics tweet

Blake Shelton was called out for sharing misinformation on social media about the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician, 44, tweeted a statistic that was unfounded over the weekend and his followers were quick to point out Shelton should check sources before spreading theories.

The controversy was over a tweet retweeted by President Donald Trump that misrepresented a CDC update about deaths related to coronavirus.

The tweet, which originated from a Facebook post, has since been deleted for incorrectly claiming that the CDC had “quietly” changed its statistics to depict how “only 6%” of people who died from the coronavirus “actually died from Covid" because “the other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses.”

The CDC statistic actually said that “Covid-19 was the only cause mentioned” for 6% of deaths. The other 94% had preexisting conditions but could have lived on for many years if they hadn't contracted the virus.

On Sunday, Shelton wrote, "I’m not even sure which side(politically) this would land on. But am I the only person who sees the new CDC update as some actual good news? Just that. Not left or right... Just updated info that’s better than we thought. I mean does everything have to be a fight these days?"

"Sorry I should’ve been more clear. I’m talking about 6% news. Again I’m not looking for an argument from either side. I just see it as some better news is all," he continued.

"This is what I’m talking about.. I’m not going to argue at all because I’m not advocating for anything. What is the fight? Covid is horrifying. That’s it."

Shelton concluded, "Whew... I can see that there’s no way a fight won’t erupt about this stuff. No matter how you slice it. And that’s last thing I wanted. Stay healthy and safe everyone."