Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani roast Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey for Thanksgiving in Oklahoma

Blake Shelton and his girlfriend of three years, Gwen Stefani, are starting their own Thanksgiving traditions with a unique, flamin' hot way to roast a turkey.

On Thursday, the celebrity couple celebrated the holiday at their lakeside ranch estate in Tishomingo, Okla., where they roasted a Flamin' Hot Cheetos-crusted turkey.

Stefani shared a video unveiling the bright orange, Hot Cheeto-roasted turkey on Instagram where she can be heard screaming to her boyfriend, "Oh my gosh! That is really a Hot Cheetos turkey, what is wrong with you?"

The former No Doubt band member shared a detailed Instagram story of her Thanksgiving day with additional videos of her two sons, Apollo Bowie Flynn and Kingston James McGregor, from her previous 13-year marriage Gavin Rossdale, her niece Madelyn and sister Jill, her father Dennis, and Shelton, who was seen in several of the videos garbed in a head-to-toe cameo outfit while taking on several outdoor activities on their property.

Stefani also shared images of the family's festive Thanksgiving table which featured little place cards with the guest's name and what they were thankful for. Both Shelton and Stefani's place cards read that they were thankful for each other.

On Tuesday, just a few days before Thanksgiving, Stefani and Shelton dropped the official video for their Christmas duet, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Stefani shared several clips and stills from the romantic holiday video on her Instagram thanking her boyfriend for the "fun" shooting experience.

Shelton and the "Hollaback Girl" singer fell in love while on the set of "The Voice" back in 2015. Recently, Carson Daly, the host of the famous competition series, lovingly embarrassed his friends and co-stars while accepting the People's Choice Award for long-running singing competition series.

“I want to thank Gwen Stefani before Blake does,” Daly joked. “All time favorite coach right there, Gwen Stefani,” Shelton said. “I love her, I love her.”

Daly then took the opportunity to invite Gwen on stage by leading the crowd in a chant of her name. Shelton helped his girlfriend of nearly four years on stage where Daly continued to awkwardly shine a light on their relationship.

“Who would’ve thought that this country artist could land one of my oldest friends in the music business?” Daly said before trying to hand Gwen the trophy.

“No, what am I doing?” she replied refusing to take the award. “Oh my God, I’m so excited to be with Blake Shelton!”

Shelton then tried to play them out of the awkward encounter with a simple “thank you” to the crowd, prompting one more embarrassing line from Daly.

“They’re going to get a room,” he quipped.

Fox New's Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.