Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton showcase their love in romantic Christmas music video

Love is in the air this Christmas!

After releasing their holiday duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” last year, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are bringing back the love anthem for a joint music video, which was released on Tuesday.

The power couple are full of holiday cheer in the music video as they pick up a Christmas tree in their convertible car, go glam for a performance with a big band and cozy up with Santa himself!

Blake Shelton Is Struggling With Giving Up His Sexiest Man Alive Crown (Exclusive)

Stefani, 49, teased the adorable video in a series of photos and a quick teaser clip on Instagram earlier this week.

“We’re gonna be a classic for all time,” she captioned one still from the video, which features herself in an apron preparing a magnificent feast as Shelton, 42, sits hungrily at the table.

Another shot shows the country crooner looking lovingly at Stefani as she laughs while sitting on his lap. “I wanna thank you, baby,” she captioned the still.

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani’s Halloween Costume Made Him Look Like the Marshmallow Man

As for the teaser clip, the pair have some fun, driving their Christmas tree home in a vintage car, working on two snowmen and decorating for the holidays.

In addition to the music video, Stefani released a deluxe edition of her You Make It Feel Like Christmas album, which features five additional songs including originals “Cheer For The Elves” and “Secret Santa," as well as covers of classics “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte.”

The night prior to the music video's release, Stefani visited Shelton on the set of The Voice and documented the experience from backstage.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kiss, Dress Up for Family Costume Party: Pics!