Blac Chyna subject of police probe amid claims she held woman ‘hostage’ in hotel room, denies allegations

Blac Chyna is the subject of a police investigation following claims that a woman was "held hostage" in a hotel room she was staying in and where drugs were allegedly present, according to multiple reports.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the former reality star, 33, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has denied allegations she held anyone against their will at the Sacramento Sheraton Grand hotel on Nov. 27.

"This story is false," a statement from Chyna’s attorney says. "This latest false accusation of criminal conduct is just the most recent in a long line of false accusations against Blac Chyna.

"We are very thankful that video evidence has allowed us to disprove past false allegations of assault & battery by her then fiancé Rob Kardashian, a false accusation of assault with a deadly weapon, and now this false charge," the statement adds. "The video being circulated on social media shows that Blac Chyna did not hold anyone against their will."

"We are hopeful that one day people will stop falsely accusing Blac Chyna of criminal conduct. Until that day, we will continue to disprove these false allegations to law enforcement and in the courtroom, if necessary.

"In the meantime, we request that the media focus on Blac Chyna’s positive impact in this world, rather than focusing exclusively on these sensationalistic and false accusations. For example, this past Tuesday, Blac Chyna was with Paula Abdul and hundreds of aspiring singers at an UpLive event in downtown Los Angeles to support the aspiring singers' nascent music careers. Where is the media’s coverage of that amazing event?"

In video footage obtained by The Sun, a woman is seen exiting the hotel room where Chyna is spotted wearing a robe while smiling and flashing a two-finger "peace" sign. Chyna’s reps say the video in question shows the woman being allowed to leave the room as the door flings open, and the crying woman sprints into the hallway of the hotel before she and a group of associates head for the elevators.

"I’m not going in there, f--k her!" one person, identified by The Sun as Ron Knighton, 35, could be heard saying in the video. "I wanted to kick the door in! She’s [Chyna] high on cocaine and crazy," Knighton adds, after the crying woman is seen and heard profusely apologizing in the video.

Knigton told The Sun the pair were enjoying a late-night after-party, and everything seemed calm before events took a turn for the worse.

"Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to 'shut the f--k up' or she'd beat both our a--es," he told the outlet. "The vibe immediately changed so at that point we thought it was best to leave. But when I went to walk out she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room."

In the background of the video, Chyna can be heard telling the group to stay outside in the hall, when Knighton shouts back, "We aren’t staying anywhere. We are leaving! You crazy?"

Knighton said a friend of his called police following the incident.

Sacramento Police told The Sun and Page Six that officers were made aware of a disturbance at the hotel and that "no injuries were reported."

"A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved," the spokesperson said. "The department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and the investigation remains active."

Sacramento Police did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.