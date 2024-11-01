Expand / Collapse search
Billy Zane is unrecognizable as Marlon Brando's 'Godfather' in sneak peek of biopic

Zane is spitting image of Brando in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 mob drama, 'The Godfather'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Marlon Brando thrived in Hollywood despite racy photo, sexuality rumors Video

Marlon Brando thrived in Hollywood despite racy photo, sexuality rumors

Burt Kearns has written a new book on the late Oscar winner, "Marlon Brando: Hollywood Rebel."

Billy Zane made a stunning transformation into late film actor Marlon Brando.

The 58-year-old appeared as a spitting image of Brando’s Don Vito Corleone from Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 mob drama, "The Godfather." 

Zane is playing Brando, who died in 2004 at age 80, in the upcoming biopic, "Waltzing with Brando."

Zane looked unrecognizable as he wore a black tuxedo, a white button-up and cufflinks, as well as a rose pinned to his jacket. His gray hair was combed back, and he sported a mustache while he appeared as an uncanny version of Brando.

billy zane, marlon brando

Billy Zane, left, is seen here as Marlon Brando from "The Godfather." (Torino Film Festival/Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

His latest project will focus on Brando in the 1970s, when he starred in "Last Tango in Paris" and "The Godfather." Zane is also serving as a producer on the film.

Billy Zane in Waltzing with Brando

"Waltzing with Brando," directed and co-written by Bill Fishman, is based on Bernard Judge’s 2011 book. (Torino Film Festival)

"Waltzing with Brando," directed and co-written by Bill Fishman, is based on Bernard Judge’s 2011 book. 

Marlon Brando in 'The Godfather'

Marlon Brando in "The Godfather." (CBS via Getty Images)

The memoir focuses on "the story of a young Los Angeles architect who found himself, quite unexpectedly, living on an unpopulated atoll in the South Pacific with his client, Marlon Brando."

Most of the biopic was filmed in Tetiaroa, where Brando and Judge worked on sustainable architecture and practices.

Marlon Brando, in character as Stanley Kowalski from Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.

Marlon Brando, in character as Stanley Kowalski from Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire." Brando portrayed Kowalski in the 1952 film of the play directed by Elia Kazan. (Getty Images)

Zane is slated to attend the world premiere of "Waltzing with Brando" at Italy’s Torino Film Festival.

The actor is famously known for his role in "The Titanic" and has various film credits, including "Back to the Future," "The Phantom" and more.

Brando skyrocketed to fame as a sex symbol in Hollywood for his performance as Stanley Kowalski in 1951's "A Streetcar Named Desire." He is considered one of the greatest American film actors of the 20th century.

Despite expressing his contempt for acting, many film aficionados still hail Brando as one of Hollywood’s greatest leading men.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

