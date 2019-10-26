Bill Maher says 'Squad' backing Sanders helps Warren move 'to the middle'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher said Friday night that the "Squad" endorsements that Bernie Sanders recently received will likely benefit his 2020 rival Elizabeth Warren instead, by prompting her to move "to the middle."

"The Squad coming out for Bernie, the first thing I thought was, it's good for Elizabeth Warren," Maher said during the show's opening interview segment with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. "Because it makes him to the left of her and she needs to move to the middle."

Cuomo warned Democrats that their party "is a little bit more extreme" in this election than in years past when candidates typically move to the center after the primary elections are over. He cited pollng that shows candidates who either identify or can be labeled as a socialist lose by several points to President Trump.

"I think labels matter in politics," Cuomo continued. "I think Senator Sanders has a tough time in defining socialist as a good thing in a capitalist society. I think [Democrats] have got a tough task."

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar., D-Minn., all expressed their support for Sanders last week. Ocasio-Cortez recently appeared alongside Sanders at a major rally in Queens, N.Y., that reportedly drew more than 20,000 people.

This Sunday, Sanders and Tlaib will appear at a rally in Detroit, the Detroit Metro Times reported.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., is the only "Squad" member who has yet to make an endorsement.