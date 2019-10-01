Bill Maher: Liberals protect people, the PC Twitter mob only 'protect feelings'

Bill Maher railed against the so-called Twitter mob in an interview published Monday, saying that millennial cancel culture silences those who don’t speak to “one true opinion” and the politically correct only “protect feelings."

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Maher explained that, “We live in an age where people want to cancel other people and disappear them” instead of listening to someone who holds another point of view. He blamed the Baby Boomers for raising the next generation of millennials who with the advent of Twitter rally against “anything that upsets their tender sensibilities.”

“I was woke before some of these people were born. I grew up in a household with two liberal parents who were ahead of their time. My father and mother told me about civil rights. I knew what the right thing was. The difference is that liberals protect people, and P.C. people protect feelings. They don’t do anything,” he said in an interview titled “Bill Maher on the perils of political correctness.”

Maher admitted he’s strummed up his own controversies both early on in his career in his stand-up comic days and more recently. He pointed out with the new age of social media anyone can post a video online and unleash the millennial mob against them.

“The politically correct people are not concerned about social justice. They care about putting scalps on the wall,” Maher continued. “I don’t see a lot of desire for people to talk to each other, to accept that, “O.K., this person doesn’t agree with me on a lot of stuff, but I don’t have to think he’s a monster.” We want to beat our chests and vanquish the other side. Compromise seems like a dead concept.”

He also claimed that society has evolved when it comes to talking about a variety of issues, including terrorism, Islamophobia, the LGBTQ community, women and race. But now “we’re not getting to the truth, because we’re too sensitive.”

“Are we at this place where we can’t admit that we’ve ever had bad thoughts and gotten over them and become a better person? You can’t judge today by yesterday. We evolve.”