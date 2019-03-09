Bill Maher changes tune on Ilhan Omar: After reading her tweets, says she ‘might be’ anti-Semitic

“Real Time” host Bill Maher reversed course over allegations of anti-Semitism against Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, after previously defending her.

Omar has been accused of anti-Semitism because of controversial tweets suggesting that people who are pro-Israel are bought by groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“First of all, I’m a free speech person. I believe you’re allowed to criticize Israel without being an anti-Semite,” Maher said Friday night. “Having said that, I’ve read some of her other tweets… She might be. I don’t know what her thoughts are on this.”

Last month, Maher said he didn't know why Omar's tweets were being viewed as anti-Semitic.

“I probably don’t agree with her a lot about what she feels about Israel and Palestine, but I don’t know why this has to be seen as anti-Semitic,” Maher said at the time. “Now, she may be anti-Semitic, but if I criticize Saudi Arabia, that doesn’t mean I’m Islamophobe.”

ILHAN OMAR CLAIMS HER OBAMA COMMENTS WERE DISTORTED, THEN POSTS AUDIO CONFIRMING CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS

The HBO star pivoted to House Democrats, who struggled with a resolution to condemn Omar's criticism of Israel. The House approved a broad resolution on Thursday condemning anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism and other forms of bigotry.

PELOSI SAYS OMAR ISN'T ANTI-SEMITIC: 'I THINK SHE HAS A DIFFERENT EXPERIENCE IN THE USE OF WORDS'

“It became an issue for the Democrats of ‘we can’t censure this person because it’s a woman and a person of color’ and that I think is identity politics, is it not?” Maher said Friday night.

Later, Maher wondered if Democrats could lose the Jewish vote after President Donald Trump attacked them as the “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

Maher also expressed hope that Omar would appear on his show to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I hope she comes on this show and we could talk, and she and I would agree on very little about Israel and Palestine,” Maher said. “We would agree that Palestinians are victims, but not of Israel. They’re victims of other Palestinians, unfortunately.”