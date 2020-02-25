Bill Cosby's rep says Harvey Weinstein conviction is a 'sad day in the American Judicial System'

Bill Cosby’s spokesperson shared a lengthy note on the disgraced comedian’s Instagram page criticizing the justice system for convicting Harvey Weinstein.

On Monday, a Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty on two of five charges relating to sexual assaults, meaning he now faces as many as 25 years in prison. Cosby, who was convicted in 2018, is currently serving three to 10 years for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, released a statement on the conviction, which he posted to the disgraced celebrity’s social media accounts. In it, he not only criticizes the Weinstein verdict but the #MeToo movement as well.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” Wyatt began. “There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial.”

He went on to accuse the judge in Weinstein’s trial of being bias toward a conviction when he insisted the jury continue to deliberate after they said they were hung on some charges. Wyatt’s post did not mention that the jury delivered not guilty verdicts on three of the five charges Weinstein faced.

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men,” Wyatt’s statement continued. “Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?”

The Cosby spokesman concluded his statement by taking a shot at the #MeToo movement, which was thrust into national acclaim thanks in large part to the slew of women coming forward with allegations against Weinstein in 2017.

“Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System,” Wyatt wrote.

Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sex act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013. The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence. He was ordered to jail by the judge immediately after the conviction.

The verdict followed weeks of often harrowing and excruciatingly graphic testimony from a string of accusers who told of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and that's-Hollywood excuses from Weinstein about how the casting couch works.

The jury of seven men and five women handed down the verdict on Monday after five days of deliberating.