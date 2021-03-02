Gina Carano’s 'Mandalorian' co-star Bill Burr addresses her firing

Bill Burr is speaking out about his former co-star Gina Carano after she was fired from "The Mandalorian" due to controversial posts on social media.

Burr, 52, stars as Mayfeld in the "Star Wars" series on Disney+.

"It’s a weird time. ... Unless she did some truly horrible s--- or said overtly racist s---… I don’t know. I think there are just too many channels," the comedian said during his Feb. 24 podcast, "The Bill Bert Podcast." "And then you gotta do sensational s---… I don’t know what the f--- it is. I’m on that f--king show. Now, I gotta watch what the f--- I say."

Burr then described Carano as "an absolute sweetheart." "Super nice f---ing person," he said.

"And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they’ll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure," Burr added, referring to how Hasbro has also reportedly scrapped Carano’s Cara Dune action figure.

"It’s how it is out there. It’s f---ing crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds," Burr, who has previously addressed cancel culture during his controversial "Saturday Night Live" monologue in October, said.

Carano, 38, was fired by Lucasfilm, which is owned by Disney, after she shared a message on the social media platform in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany.

She had previously caught backlash for other comments about the coronavirus, the use of gender pronouns, and election fraud.

"Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," Lucasfilm said in a statement.

Carano played Cara Dune in seven episodes of "The Mandalorian" across its first two seasons in 2019 and 2020.

The former MMA fighter said in an interview on "The Ben Shapiro Show" in late February that she isn't the only cast member to post polarizing content. In 2018, "The Mandalorian's" lead, Pedro Pascal, compared undocumented children being held cages at the border to Jews in concentration camps. He wasn't fired.

Carano also recalled how she felt watched while shooting "The Mandalorian."

"They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk," she said. "And I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

She added, "I was prepared at any point to be let go because I've seen this happen to so many people. I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself, 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself.'"