Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q Competition Barbecue Team

Peppered Filet Mignon with Roasted Garlic Herb Butter

from Chris' new cookbook "Fire & Smoke"

Steak In a small bowl, stir together oil, soy sauce, vinegar, pepper, salt & brown sugar to form a paste

Apply 1 tablespoon of paste to each steak & coat evenly on all sides

Wrap each steak tightly in plastic wrap & let steaks marinate for 1 to 2 hours in the refrigerator

Butter- Pull out a length of foil & double it to form a square

Put garlic cloves, thyme, rosemary & oregano on foil. Drizzle oil over ingredients & close foil in tight packet

Put the packet over indirect heat and cook until fragrant, 45 minutes

Using the coals: "two-zone fire"- pour lit coals only on one side of the grill leaving other side void

Hot side for searing & void side for finishing grilling process/Void side gently cooks interior w/out drying out

