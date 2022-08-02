Beyonce's 'Renaissance' album could take Bad Bunny out of No. 1 spot on Billboard charts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bad Bunny has been hanging tight at the top of the Billboard album chart for a consecutive seven weeks, but everything is likely to change next week when Beyoncé makes an appearance with her newest album "Renaissance."

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, "Renaissance" last week as the first part of her trilogy. The album is likely to be a number one hit for the singer.

On its first day of release, there were a projected total of 275,000 and 315,000 sales and streams, according to Hits Daily Double. Spotify also announced that it became the most streamed release by a female artist in a single day this year.

BEYONCE SEEMINGLY REFERENCES ELEVATOR INCIDENT WITH JAY-Z, SOLANGE IN NEW ALBUM ‘RENAISSANCE’

So far, the biggest opening of the year happened in May when Harry Styles released "Harry's House," which sold 521,000 units during its first week of release.

BEYONCE RELEASES NEW ALBUM ‘RENAISSANCE’ AS SINGER KELIS ACCUSES HER OF SONG ‘THEFT’

Right now, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny is holding on to that number one spot for the seventh week in a row with his album, "Un Verano Sin Ti."

The others that make up the top ten albums right now are Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album," Harry Styles' "Harry's House," Seventeen's "Seventeen 4th Album Repackage: Sector 17," Future's "I Never Liked You," Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind," Lizzo's "Special," Lil Durk's "7220," Jack White's "Entering Heaven Alive" and Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour.'

The official numbers for "Renaissance" will be out next week.