‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress Denise Dowse in coma caused by meningitis, sister says

"Beverly Hills, 90210" actress Denise Dowse is in the hospital fighting for her life, her sister shared in an Instagram post.

Dowse, 64, is hospitalized in a coma fighting severe meningitis. Doctors do not know when she will wake up since it was "not medically induced."

Tracey Dowse, Denise’s sister, took to the "Insecure" star’s Instagram to announce her medical condition on Sunday.

"As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it," the actress' sister wrote. "As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse," she noted. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Tracey added that her sister "is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

Several of Dowse’s friends and fans sent her well wishes on the post, including fellow "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Ian Ziering, who wrote, "Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead," with the praying hand emoji.

Former NBA player Stephen Howard also commented on the post, saying, "Sending love, prayer and hugs to one of my favorites," with red heart emojis.

Dowse is known for playing Mrs. Teasley on the teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210," and most recently portrayed Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO’s "Insecure," created by actress and producer Issa Rae.

In addition, Dowse’s other television credits include playing Judge Rebecca Damsen on the CBS drama series "The Guardian."

The actress also appeared in "Pleasantville," "Requiem for a Dream," "Ray" and more.

She also directed the film "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story," which stars Ledisi, Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.