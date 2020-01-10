Bernie Sanders meets doppleganger Larry David on set of 'Today' in hilarious on-camera moment

Bernie Sanders came face-to-face with his doppleganger Larry David in a chance encounter on Friday.

The hysterical moment played out on camera as the 2020 presidential hopeful was on the set of "Today" to chat politics while his "Saturday Night Live" impersonator was also in the studio to promote Season 10 of his HBO show, "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

The two were joined by Al Roker, who kicked off the funny segment by reminding David that if Sanders wins, it'll add a ton of bi-coastal trips to his plate in order for him to continue his famous Sanders impersonations on "SNL."

"That's true. It's not going to be easy for me. It'll be great for the country, terrible for me," David, 72, said, echoing sentiments he made earlier this week on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"I'm getting you a good job for four years and you're complaining!" Sanders, 78, quipped while shaking his head.

"They're not related at all," Roker laughed.

When the NBC weatherman asked how the two were feeling, David, in another imitation of Sanders, joked: "Not so much. He's doing too well, it's frightening to me how well he's doing. I have to rethink everything after this!"

David has portrayed Sanders more than 10 times on "SNL," beginning with the night of the first Democratic primary debate in 2015. He now appears to have had his fill with the gig, just as Alec Baldwin told USA Today he was "so done" with portraying President Trump on "SNL."

