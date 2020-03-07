Ben Affleck spotted dining with co-star Ana de Armas in Cuba

Just weeks after admitting he regrets divorcing Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck surfaced in Cuba with his "Deep Water" co-star, Ana de Armas.

Affleck, 47, and de Armas, 31, were spotted dining in Havana, where they stopped and smiled alongside fans and restaurant employees, pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show.

The stars reportedly became close while filming the Adrian Lyne-directed drama "Deep Water," which wrapped filming weeks ago. According to the outlet, the two stars were spotted in more than one restaurant together and continued their getaway by leisurely shopping and walking around the streets of Havana.

In one photo obtained by the outlet, the actor appeared to have his arm wrapped over de Armas' shoulder as the duo were surrounded by nearly a dozen ecstatic fans. One onlooker told Us Weekly the two were also spotted having some fun inside a T-shirt shop.

"It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans," said the eyewitness.

De Armas is a native of Cuba and studied theater in Havana, according to her IMDB page.

She is best recognized for her role as Marta Cabrera in "Knives Out" and takes on the role of the next Bond girl in the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time to Die." The highly-anticipated film's release date was recently pushed back from April to November 2020 due to coronavirus fears.

Affleck and de Armas' "Deep Water" comes out November 13. The stars have reportedly been close since they began filming in New Orleans. One fan who spotted them months ago told the Daily Mail that Affleck spoke in Spanish to de Armas "all night long."

Affleck recently opened up about his ex-wife Garner during a series of interviews while promoting his new film "The Way Back." In addition to calling his failed marriage to Garner the "biggest regret" of his life, the recovering alcoholic called himself "very lucky" to be able to call Garner the mother of his children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.

De Armas was reportedly married to actor Marc Clotet from 2011 until 2013.