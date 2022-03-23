Ben Affleck cheers on Jennifer Lopez as she accepts iHeartRadio's Icon Award

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck was beaming when his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez accepted the Icon Award at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday night.

After hitting the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, the multi-hyphenate was honored with the Icon Award, an accolade celebrating her impact on pop culture, longevity, and relevance as a touring and radio force.

In a shot that's circulating on Twitter, a wide-smiling Ben Affleck stands and applauds Lopez, while seated in between his son, Samuel, 10 and Lopez's daughter, Emme, 14.

When Lopez got to the stage to accept the award, she admitted that it's not the awards that bring her joy.

"I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important thing to me. But that's not true. And don't think that I don't appreciate the shining sparkling things. I do. I cannot lie. Everybody knows I do. This isn't why I do this," Lopez's speech began. "It's not what matters the most to me. I really do it for you guys. I do. Because the love you give me and the appreciation and the kindness, and the way you let me into your lives. Even in a small way."

"That's what matters to me the most. Because of you I get to do what I love the most in life," she added. "And that is the most wonderful blessing. That's a gift you give me. And I just want to say thank you for that. Thank you. To everyone, thank you to everyone who comes to a show. Streams a song. Sees a movie. Follows me. You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn't even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx."

"You did that. You did that for me. You made that dream come true. I'm shaking and I will always be grateful to each and every one of you for that. And I will never forget it. And I will never ever take it for granted," Lopez continued. "So, I want to say thank you to everyone of you for believing in me. When other people didn't. Even when I didn't. Thank you for teaching me. Thank you. Thank you for teaching me who I really am."

She added that "ICON" stands for "I Can Overcome Negativity," and implored her fans to do so "every single moment."

The "Hustlers" star, 52, and Affleck, 49, were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004, and Affleck later married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. Affleck and Garner, who share three children, divorced in 2018.

Lopez shares her two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She and the singer, 53, were married from 2004 until 2014.

Affleck and Affleck spent the last summer enjoying each other's company on multiple European vacations. The couple walked the red carpet together for the first time as a rekindled couple in September at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of "The Last Duel."