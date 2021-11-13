Bella Hadid sizzles in animal print string bikini during beach trip

Bella Hadid showed off her toned body in an animal print bikini while enjoying a beach day in Miami.

Hadid was spotted taking a dip in the water while apparently accompanied by her boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

The model accessorized her look with sunglasses and a red cowboy hat.

Hadid and Kalman were first linked to each other in June. The couple met through friends, according to The Sun.

BELLA HADID SHARES BIKINI SELFIE, HITS BACK AT SOCIAL MEDIA USER WHO SAID SHE LOOKS ‘SO TIRED’

Shortly after the two were linked, Hadid began sharing photos that included Kalman on her social media, seemingly cementing their relationship.

Hadid, 25, first found success when she was just 17 and said she found it difficult to balance a public persona with her own personality.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s like there were two Bellas — me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was, I dunno, a sexbot who goes out every night?" she explained.

Hadid said that her "insane social anxiety" has turned her off from partying to maintain such an image.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that’s all people wanted from me," she added. "Now I don’t want to live in that box. I definitely feel like I’m allowed to speak."

Hadid is something of modeling royalty. She's the daughter of Yolanda Hadid , who modeled around the world for several years before settling down with real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. Yolanda, 57, has since appeared on a number of reality shows including " Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid " and " The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.