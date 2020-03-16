Bebe Rexha says 'a friend of a friend' died of coronavirus

Bebe Rexha has a message to share following some somber news.

The singer, 30, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that someone she shared a mutual friend with had passed away after being infected by coronavirus.

"This is NOT A JOKE. A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45," she wrote. "STAY INSIDE YOUR F---IN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE."

In a separate tweet, Rexha offered her opinion on how the government could help Americans, tagging Donald Trump directly.

"The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the corona virus is under control," Rexha said. "Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe. @realDonaldTrump."

The singer then offered some assistance to a few followers that are struggling financially, pledging to send them money via Cashapp.

Rexha isn't the only celebrity affected by the virus these days.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju have all announced that they've tested positive for COVID-19, and have since entered self-isolation and sought care.