Balthazar owner Keith McNally hits back at James Corden after he claimed he 'didn’t do anything wrong'

Balthazar owner Keith McNally is hitting back at James Corden.

On Friday, Corden did an interview with the New York Times, where he claimed he "didn’t do anything wrong" during his two visits to the restaurateur's upscale New York City eatery.

Earlier in the week, McNally had taken to Instagram and called Corden out for being "abusive" to his restaurant staff and a "tiny Cretin of a man," which led him to briefly banning Corden from the establishment.

A few hours later, McNally returned to Instagram to share that the "Late Late Show" host had called him and apologized. "So Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Corden, Jimmy Corden. All is Forgiven. Xx," McNally concluded his post.

Things took a turn on Friday after Corden's interview. "I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level," Corden said in a pre-scheduled interview Thursday that the reporter described as "awkward."

McNally then took to Instagram, writing: "I have no wish to kick a man when he's down, but I believe the best way for James Corden to retrieve some of the vast respect the public had for him before this incident is to own up to it and apologize to the young servers he abused."

"Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it," he added.

McNally stated that if Corden "apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I'll let him eat free at Balthazar for the next 10 years."

Corden shared during his interview that he believes the spectacle that he’s been at the center of throughout this week is "beneath all of us."

"Should we not all be a little grown up about this?" Corden asked the reporter. "I promise you, ask around this restaurant. They don't know about this. Maybe 15 percent of people."

Corden continued: "I've been here, been walking around New York, not one person's come up to me. We're dealing in two worlds here."

The comedian noted that he will address the incident on Monday’s episode of the "Late Late Show."

"I haven't really read anything. It's strange. It's strange when you were there. I think I'm probably going to have to talk about it on Monday's show," Corden noted.

"My feeling, often, is, ‘Never explain, never complain.’ But I'll probably have to talk about it," he continued. "It feels like such a silly thing to talk about."

The host didn’t give his version of events from the disputed dining incident during the interview or say whether he had apologized as McNally claimed, according to the reporter.

The initial reason for the interview with the publication was to promote Corden’s new Amazon show "Mammals" but it became almost entirely about the "he said, he said" incident.

Ironically, in "Mammals," Corden plays a cook who finally reaches his limit and tells off a chef who has treated him and the rest of his staff badly.