'Bachelorette' star slams Jake Gyllenhaal for his red carpet behavior: 'Gonna Taylor Swift you'

Former "Bachelorette" Ali Fedotowsky understands all too well what Taylor Swift was referencing in her song about Jake Gyllenhaal. The reality-star and former E! News correspondent is opening up about her experience on the red-carpet, sharing it "ate away" at her self-confidence, and exposing one celebrity who wasn't particularly kind.

"Sorry Jake Gyllenhaal, I'm gonna Taylor Swift you right now," Fedotowsky joked. "I've never talked about, like, celebrities that were mean to me before ‘cause I always thought like, ’Aw, I shouldn't… What if they just had a bad day?' But like, c'mon, if Taylor's gonna write a whole song about it, it's gotta be bad," she said, referencing Swift's song "All Too Well," presumably written about Gyllenhaal.

"Jake Gyllenhaal shows up [on] the red carpet, again, my first red carpet for E! News. I'm like, ‘I’m gonna kill it. I'm gonna be so good,'" she remembered thinking. "I practiced, I rehearsed all my questions, I was so ready to go. He walks up, I'm shaking in my heels, which I'm horrible in heels, and I say to him, ‘Hi Jake… who’d you bring tonight – like for a date. Who's your date tonight?'

"He goes, ‘Buh-bye,’ and walks away from me."

Fedotowsky remembers being flabbergasted and confused by the exchange.

"I looked back at like the camera and my producer and I started crying. Because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my first red carpet, I’m gonna lose my job, because I didn't get any of the questions, he's the star of the film,'" she explained on the "Women on Top" podcast.

Although she did not reference Gyllenhaal's particular movie, the reality star finished the sixth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2010.

Fedotowsky reinforced how easy it is to be nice to interviewers on red carpets, saying, "It is so easy to be nice, especially if a crazy question is asked."

"I went from walking the red carpet, and like I had walked so many red carpets because of ‘The Bachelorette,' right? And done countless interviews and I know how easy it is to be nice, right? I mean people used to ask me things like ‘Who’d ya screw last week?'"

The 38-year-old recalls Gyllenhaal's behavior continuing down the carpet.

"There's an interviewer next to me… her question to him was, ‘So if you don’t get an Oscar for this film, like those tattoos totally should, ‘cause he had, he was like all tatted-up …. And he goes ‘Bye’ and walks away. Because he is a serious actor and these personal questions… For my question, he could have just been like, ‘My mom.’ Or like, ‘Wouldn’t you like to know.' Or ‘Nobody,' or ‘Next question.’ Anything else!"

A representative for Gyllenhaal did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fedotowsky says the job took a toll on her, eventually leading to burnout. "When I started that job I was this bright flame… I was like making my way in Hollywood, and having jobs, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like I never expected that for my life. And then every carpet I did, and every like celebrity interview that made me cry… that flame just like dimmed and dimmed and dimmed and dimmed."

Despite her fair share of negative experiences, Fedotowsky was able to recall a few people in Hollywood who were effortlessly kind.

"Tom Hanks, nicest guy ever," she said of the Hollywood legend.

"Kris Jenner – love that woman. She is the kindest, nicest human being. She's so smart… All the Kardashians. All of them. Kim! They're so kind," she said, before adding that "Reality stars in general are so nice."

"The actors are hit or miss," she said.