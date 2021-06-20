'Bachelor in Paradise' star Carly Waddell addresses her hospital visit: 'I'll share really soon'

Carly Waddell says she’ll give her followers a health update in the near future about her recent hospital visit.

The 35-year-old "Bachelor in Paradise" star was taken to a hospital for a "medical emergency," according to an Instagram Story she shared on Friday, Extra reports.

In the temporary post, Waddell uploaded a back-facing photo of herself lying in a yellow stretcher while it appears a medical professional looks over her.

"Hi everyone. Thanks so much for your prayers," she wrote alongside the image. "This was me Monday morning being rushed to the hospital from the airport."

"It's a long story I'll share really soon. I just got my phone back from losing it on an airplane in the midst of a medical emergency," Waddell added. "Still not quite sure what is/was wrong. I'll update you in the next few days. I'm just exhausted."

It is not clear whether Waddell’s soon-to-be-ex, Evan Bass, was the person who snapped the stretcher shot. However, he had shared social media updates documenting Waddell’s hospital visits earlier this week.

"Carly's first ambulance ride -- she's going to be ok and my goodness, this brings back some memories," Bass, 38, wrote in an Instagram Story that showed Waddell resting in a hospital bed.

Those memories Bass mentioned could very well be a reference to the couple’s time on the third season of "Bachelor in Paradise," where their romance seemed to kick-off following Bass’s brief hospitalization in Mexico.

Bass went on to share additional posts, allegedly with Waddell’s permission, which said the couple spent nine hours at the hospital and that Waddell "was still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back."

"I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share," he shared in another update.

Long before this hospital scare, Waddell and Bass became an item on the reality dating completion show in 2016. The couple were married three years later and are parents to two children, Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 3, and Charles "Charlie" Wolf, 1.

Waddell and Bass announced their separation in late December. In a statement sent to People, the couple said, "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family."