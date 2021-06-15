'Bachelor' star Carly Waddell rushed to hospital, in 'rough shape,' ex Evan Bass says

Carly Waddell is currently experiencing some health issues, according to her ex-husband Evan Bass.

The "Bachelor in Paradise" star, 35, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance, and Bass, 38, continued to update fans on social media about her condition.

"Carly's first ambulance ride - she's gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories," he wrote Monday on his Instagram Story.

Later on, Bass said Waddell was released from the hospital but still wasn't feeling completely like herself.

"Thanks for all the prayers and support," he wrote. "After 9 hours we left the hospital but she's still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she's beloved."

He also clarified that he didn't want to speak about Waddell's health issues and she'll address things in her own time.

"I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share. (I did get her permission to share photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin.) In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit," Bass explained.

The former couple split in December 2020 after three years of marriage. They share daughter Bella, 2, and son Charlie, 13 months. Bass also has three sons from a previous relationship.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this."

A rep for Waddell didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.